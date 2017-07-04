Ekiti 2018: APC shouldn’t rely on federal might to win – Osinkolu

A senatorial aspirant in Ekiti State All Progressives Congress(APC), Dr. Olusegun Osinkolu, has advised the party not to rely on federal might to win the 2018 governorship poll. Osinkolu, said the party must conduct credible primary and embark on aggressive mobilization drive to be able to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP). Speaking in Ado Ekiti, […]

