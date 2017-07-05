Pages Navigation Menu

Ekiti 2018: Don’t rely on federal gov’t to win, Osinkolu tells APC

Posted on Jul 5, 2017

SENATORIAL aspirant in Ekiti State from the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Olusegun Osinkolu, has advised APC members not to rely on the federal government to win the 2018 governorship poll. Osinkolu, who just bagged his Phd degree from an Austrian university, said that the party must conduct credible primary and embark on aggressive mobilisation […]

