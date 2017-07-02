Ekiti 2018: INEC registers 35,000 new voters in Ekiti, creates more registration centres

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that over 35,000 new voters have been registered in Ekiti State in the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise. A statement by INEC in the State, signed by the Administrative Secretary, Dr. Muslim Omoleke, said “a total number of 35,909 eligible voters comprising of 18,193 males and 17,716 […]

Ekiti 2018: INEC registers 35,000 new voters in Ekiti, creates more registration centres

