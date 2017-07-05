Ekiti CJ releases 19 awaiting trial inmates

A total number of 19 awaiting trial inmates incarcerated in the Ado-Ekiti Prisons were on Wednesday released by the Ekiti State Chief Judge, Justice Ayodeji Daramola. They breathed the air of freedom during the CJ’s visit to the prison facility alongside other judges, magistrates and other officers of the state judiciary. Out of the 351 […]

Ekiti CJ releases 19 awaiting trial inmates

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

