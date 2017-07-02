Ekiti Governor Fayose Sacks All Members Of His Cabinet

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has directed the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council, with barely a year to the end of his administration.

Fayose dissolves cabinet Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has directed the immediate dissolution of the… https://t.co/EIvf0tFrhr — Lere Olayinka (@OlayinkaLere) July 2, 2017

The dissolution was announced in the early hours of Sunday by Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka.

The statement added: “All the former Commissioners are directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministeries. The governor thanked the former commissioners for their service to the State and wished them well in their future endeavours.”

The development is coming barely a week after his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike wielded the dismissal stick on all the members of his cabinet.

