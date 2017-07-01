Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ekiti lawmaker attacks Fayose over comments on Buhari’s health

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A member of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, has lampooned Governor Ayofele Fayose, for making “disparaging comments” on the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari. Hide quoted text Aribisogan advised Fayose to address the hardship being faced by the people of Ekiti State and stop mocking Buhari and making comments he is […]

Ekiti lawmaker attacks Fayose over comments on Buhari’s health

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.