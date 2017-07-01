Pages Navigation Menu

Ekiti lawmaker hits Fayose over comment on Buhari – Daily Trust

Posted on Jul 1, 2017


Ekiti lawmaker hits Fayose over comment on Buhari
A member of Ekiti State House of Assembly, who recently defected to the APC, Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, has advised Governor Ayodele Fayose to address the hardship faced by the people of his state and stop making “disparaging comments” on the health …
