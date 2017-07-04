Ekiti NUT protests primary schools hand over to LGs – Vanguard
Ado-Ekiti—Teachers in Ekiti state, under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, yesterday, stormed the streets of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, to protest the inclusion of primary school administration in the proposed autonomy of local governments.
