Ekiti NUT protests primary schools hand over to LGs – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 4, 2017


Ekiti NUT protests primary schools hand over to LGs
Ado-Ekiti—Teachers in Ekiti state, under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, yesterday, stormed the streets of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, to protest the inclusion of primary school administration in the proposed autonomy of local governments.
