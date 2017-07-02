Ekiti state gov. Fayose sacks cabinet

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has sacked his entire cabinet, exactly two years after at least 10 of them were sworn in.

Lere Olayinka, the governor’s Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media said the governor directed all former commissioners to handover to the Permanent Secretaries in their ministries.

Fayose thanked the commissioners for their service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours, Olayinka said in a post on Facebook.

Affected by the order are: Owoseni Ajayi (Justice), Toyin Ojo (Finance) and Kayode Ojo (Works).

Others are Bisi Kolawole (Environment), Lanre Ogunsuyi (Information), Kehinde Odebunmi (Agriculture), Kolapo Kolade (Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters) and Olurotimi Ojo (Health), Deji Adesua (Public Utilities), Jide Egunjobi (Education), Mrs. Olayinka Ogundayomi (Women Affairs), Tayelolu Otitoju (Lands) and Gbenga Olajide (Budget and Planning).

