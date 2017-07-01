Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EKO Disco meters 6834 Maximum Demand customers – WorldStage

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Business Post Nigeria

EKO Disco meters 6834 Maximum Demand customers
WorldStage
The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKEDC) at the weekend said that it has provided meters for 6,834 Maximum Demand (MD) customers within its network has metered as directed by NERC. The Chief Operating Officer, Mr Sam …
EKEDC Metres 50% CustomersBusiness Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.