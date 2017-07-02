El-Kanemi Warriors beat NPFL leaders Plateau United 1-0

An 89th minute goal by Sunday Anthony on Sunday gave victory to hosts El-Kanemi Warriors Football Club of Maiduguri over visiting Plateau United FC of Jos. In the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 27 fixture played at the El-Kanemi Sports Centre in Maiduguri, the visitors had held on to the game by adopting defensive tactics. But Anthony’s last minute header found its way into the net to put paid to all that.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

