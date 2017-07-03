Elder Statesman, Maitama Sule Dies at 88

Prominent Nigerian elder Statesman and politician, Maitama Sule is dead.

According to reports, he died in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt’s capital while receiving treatment for an illness.

The Dan Masanin Kano as he is popularly known died at the age of 88.

The Kano State Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba, says tomorrow Tuesday has been declared as a public Holiday for his burial, at the Emir’s palace by 4pm.

Maitama Sule before his death was a politician, acclaimed orator and diplomat.

In 1976, he became the Federal Commissioner of public complaints, a position that made him the nation’s pioneer ombudsman.

In early 1979, he was a presidential candidate of the National Party of Nigeria but lost to Shehu Shagari.

He was appointed Nigeria’s representative to the United Nations after the coming of civilian rule in September 1979. While there he was chairman of the United Nations Special Committee against Apartheid.

After, the re-election of President Shagari in 1983, Maitama Sule was made the Minister for National Guidance, a portfolio designed to assist the president in tackling corruption.

