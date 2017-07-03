Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Elder Statesman, Maitama Sule Dies at 88

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Prominent Nigerian elder Statesman and politician, Maitama Sule is dead.

According to reports, he died in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt’s capital while receiving treatment for an illness.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The Dan Masanin Kano as he is popularly known died at the age of 88.

The Kano State Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba, says tomorrow Tuesday has been declared as a public Holiday for his burial, at the Emir’s palace by 4pm.

Maitama Sule before his death was a politician, acclaimed orator and diplomat.

In 1976, he became the Federal Commissioner of public complaints, a position that made him the nation’s pioneer ombudsman.
In early 1979, he was a presidential candidate of the National Party of Nigeria but lost to Shehu Shagari.

He was appointed Nigeria’s representative to the United Nations after the coming of civilian rule in September 1979. While there he was chairman of the United Nations Special Committee against Apartheid.

After, the re-election of President Shagari in 1983, Maitama Sule was made the Minister for National Guidance, a portfolio designed to assist the president in tackling corruption.

 

 

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Elder Statesman, Maitama Sule Dies at 88 appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.