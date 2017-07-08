Elderson Echiejile joins Sivasspor on loan – Ripples Nigeria
Ripples Nigeria
Elderson Echiejile joins Sivasspor on loan
Nigeria's Elderson Echiejile has signed a one-year loan deal with Turkish Super Lig club Sivasspor after a successful medical on Friday. The Super Eagles left-back, who joined AS Monaco from Braga in 2014, has managed just over 30 appearances with the …
