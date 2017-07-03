Elections petitions expected to double but judiciary ready, says DCJ Mwilu – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Elections petitions expected to double but judiciary ready, says DCJ Mwilu
The Star, Kenya
A file photo of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu during a function in Mombasa. /JOHN CHESOLI. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Election petitions are expected to be twice the number field in 2013 but the judiciary is confident about …
DCJ warns parties against ignoring orders to repeat nominations
Judges ready to tackle spike in election disputes, DCJ says
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!