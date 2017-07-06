Electoral malpractices: LASIEC boss reads riot act to electoral officers

Rig and go to jail, she vows

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Chairman, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, Justice Ayotunde Phillips, (Rted) has vowed that the commission will not hesitate to sanction any electoral officer found wanting in their duties as election managers during the forthcoming Saturday, July 22, 2017 Local Government elections in the state.

Philips however, charged the officers that will be deployed to the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs of the State to be fair, transparent, professional and discharge their duties with the fear of God.

LASIEC boss gave the charge yesterday, while addressing the electoral officers during a crucial meeting held at the Yaba, Lagos office of the commission.

“I will not hesitate to let the full weight of the law descend on anybody who might attempt to sabotage the efforts of the Commission to conduct free, fair and credible elections in the council polls in the state.”

The chairman reiterated the commitment of the commission to ensure free, fear and credible elections, stressing, “Therefore, I do not expect any Electoral Officer to manipulate the electoral process with intent to cheat or favour any political party or candidate such action will be decisively dealt with according to the law.”

Philips further stressed that as a leading State Independent Electoral Commission in the country, the Commission should continue to serve as a pace setter for others to toe in the conduct of credible elections, noting however, that “the only way to do this is to exhibit the fear of God and do what is right.”

While noting that she was not unaware of the fact that politicians would want to tempt the Electoral Officers with “offers “ to do their ( politicians’) bidding, Phillips added that the politicians would only use and later dump them after achieving their objectives.

She, therefore, reminded the Officers that as Public Servants many of them still have a long way to go and must not allow anybody to lure them into actions that could truncate their career in the Public Service.

We will not owe you any allowance-Philips assures

The Chairman also assured the Officers that the Commission would pay them all allowances due to them and would not deprive anybody of their legitimate entitlements.

Why redeployment of some officers

In a related development, Philips also stated that the recent redeployment of some of the Electoral Officers was not intended to punish anybody, but to address some administrative needs.

She therefore, appealed to affected Electoral Officers to ensure that they prepare their handing over notes which would guide their successors and ensure a seamless transition.

