Electricity: Power supply drops to 3628mw
Vanguard
Electricity: Power supply drops to 3628mw
Vanguard
ELECTRICITY supply, yesterday, dropped to 3,628 megawatts, mw from 3,808mw on Tuesday, thus forcing many consumers to live in darkness. According to the Nigeria System Operator, average daily supply before yesterday was over 4,000 mw, with the …
