Elekeokwuri, Delta lawmaker paves 27 earth roads, empowers over 235 constituents

By Emma Amaize & Nath Onojake

ASABA— MEMBER representing Ika North East in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Emeka Anthony Elekeokwuri, said he had textured 27 earth roads across communities in the area, enabled more than 235 physically challenged villagers, youths and women, as part of his constituency projects in the last two years.

Interventions in primary schools: Elekeokwuri, who told reporters that it was not primarily the job of a lawmaker to execute projects, but to make laws, asserted: “During my campaigns, I promised the people of Ika North East, that no pupil in both primary and secondary schools will receive lecture while standing or sitting on the floor.

“In fulfillment of this promise, I have supplied chairs and desks to pupils and staff. The project is not done yet, because it is still on. We are providing 2083 desks and chairs for students with 300 chairs and tables for teachers. Some of the schools which have benefitted include Akumazi Primary School, Akumazi; Ede Primary School, Ijeho Primary School, among others.”

Youth/women empowerment

The lawmaker declared: “I designed several programmes and schemes to train youths of my constituency to acquire basic skills in their various field of studies. Over 10 youths were sent to India in the first phase of the programme. Some of them are back with 20 more youths set to participate in the second phase. I also have a scheme for orphans, widows and physically challenged welfare scheme. It is designed to provide special package for the widows, orphans and the physically challenged. Over 100 persons in this category have benefitted from the programme.

“For the women empowerment programme, the project focuses on giving financial assistance to women in my constituency to start their own businesses. Over 20 women have benefitted from the programme so far.”

Financial scheme for indigent students: The lawmaker disclosed that he introduced students’ financial assistance scheme because of financial constraint and low family back ground that made many students unable to return to school, adding: “This programme focuses on sending students go back to school with the financial assistance scheme for students of higher institutions in the constituency. Over 40 students have benefitted.

Assistance scheme

“There is also an indigent students’ assistance scheme; it provides financial assistance to undergraduates and post graduate indigent students, who cannot afford their school fees. Over 15 persons have benefitted from the scheme, which is still running.”

Entrepreneurship programme: Speaking on his youth entrepreneurship programme, he said: “This is a youth empowerment programme established for persons who have successfully completed their skill training in various fields of life in the constituency. A total of over 25 youths have also benefitted from the scheme. I have been able to buy starter packs for welding, carpentry, hair dressing among others.”

According to him, “Our youth agricultural scheme encourages youths to form and register a cooperative society which qualifies them to receive financial assistance to finance their farming projects. Over 20 youths are currently engaged in this programme. We were able to take on four hectares of land, prepare it for the youths to farm. The proceeds, of course, are divided among them to enable them continue on their own.

I sponsored 4 bills, co-sponsored numerous others

On his main business in the House, he said: “As a legislator, I have sponsored, co-sponsored and supported a lot of executive and private member bills. I have sponsored four bills which include the Delta State Administration of Criminal Justice Bill, which seeks to domesticate the Administration of Criminal Justice Act in Delta State and this wonderful bill was unanimously supported by my colleagues and has been passed awaiting ascent from the governor.

“Others are the Delta State Environmental Management Agency Bill which centres on effective and efficient management of our environment; to protect our environment, has passed second reading and is currently before the House Committee on Environment; Delta State Equipment Leasing Bill, which has passed first reading; and the Delta State Infrastructure Bill.

“I have also co-sponsored several bills which include the Delta State Tenancy Bill, 2016; Delta State Nomadic Cattle Rearing Bill, 2016; Centre for Rural and Social Development Studies Bill, 2016; Delta State Sickle Cell Centre Bill, 2017; Delta State Bureau for Statistics

Bill 2017; Delta State Regulation of Smoking in Public Places Bill and Delta State Cancer Control Agency Bill, 2017,” he asserted.

Editor’s Note:

PODIUM…Democracy in Action is our accountability platform for leaders and elected office holders in the Niger Delta region.

Hon. Emeka Anthony Elekeokwuri, representing Ika North East Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, has dutifully rendered a mid-term report on his first two years in office.Members of the public, particularly his constituents, who have any comment in support or against, or issue to raise on his stewardship, should send them to NDV editor at emmaamaize@yahoo.co.uk or text 08032933616.

The post Elekeokwuri, Delta lawmaker paves 27 earth roads, empowers over 235 constituents appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

