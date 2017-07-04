Eleven countries to participate in 2017 Lagos Int’l Badminton Challenge

The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) on Tuesday in Abuja said players from 11 countries would participate in the 2017 Lagos International Challenge.

Patience Okon, Secretary-General of the federation, disclosed that the competition would hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium from July 26 to July 29.

Okon listed the countries as Sri Lanka, Portugal, Egypt, Israel, Republic of Benin, Italy, Ghana, Uganda, Cameroon, India and Nigeria

“The competition is meant to improve players’ ranking and help them prepare for international tournaments,’’ she said.

Okon added that the competition would feature events in such categories as the male and female singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

The BFN secretary-general disclosed also that the total prize money for the competition was 20,000 dollars for the best eight players.

She said the Lagos International Badminton Challenge would be the third phase in the West Africa Game Circuit.

Okon said the competition’s first phase was held in Côte d’Ivoire in June, while the second phase would hold from Thursday to Sunday in the Republic of Benin.

