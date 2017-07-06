Elizabeth Ayodele : 18-yr old Nigerian model features in Love Magazine campaign – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Elizabeth Ayodele : 18-yr old Nigerian model features in Love Magazine campaign
Pulse Nigeria
18-yr old Nigerian model Elizabeth Ayodele is a leading lady in High Fashion British Magazine; Love Magazine's new campaign. Author. Olamide Olarewaju. Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!