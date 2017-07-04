Emenike for Olympiakos medical

Greek Super League champions Olympiakos are on the verge of announcing the signing of former Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike.

This will end speculation surrounding the future of the Fenerbahce striker, with earlier reports linking him with a possible return to the Russian Premier League as well as Israeli, Czech Republic and Ukrainian teams.

An Olympiakos insider informed that ‘’Fenerbahce have confirmed that Emenike will travel to Greece today,(yesterday). He is expected in Athens today for the medical.

‘’The transfer fee is between 2 and 2.5 million euros.’’

Emenike, 30, previously wore the jerseys of MP Black Aces, Cape Town, Karabükspor and Spartak Moscow, and spent a portion of the 2015-16 season on loan at Premier League club West Ham.

Nigeria’s all time highest goal scorer Rashidi Yekini, ex-Flying Eagles star Michael Olaitan and Brown Ideye have represented Olympiakos in the past.

