Emir Leads Subjects On Rehabilitation Of Collapsed Bridges In Nasarawa

BY DONATUS NADI

Alhaji Sani Muhammadu Bako III, the Emir of Karshi in Nasarawa state on Thursday led other residents of the area to rehabilitate collapsed bridges along Karshi/Rafin Kwarra road of the area.

Muhammadu Bako III told newsmen in Karshi, Karu local government area that the self help community project was part of their efforts to complement the state government’s efforts in opening up rural areas to boost their socioeconomic activities.

LEADERSHIP reports that people from Karshi, Rafin Kwarra, Pyanko, Gidan Maigagah, Gidan waziri, Orozu, Zukonu were seen filling pot holes along their roads in Karshi development area of the state.

The royal father said, “Gov. Umaru Tanko Almakura had done a lot of work and he is still doing a lot of work for the state. We thank him for the award of contract for the construction of Tudun Wada/Karshi road which will boost our economic activities”.

“I have decided to mobilized my subjects to embark on the community self help project so as to connect different communities of this area with other communities which in turn will also boost agricultural production in this area.

“It will also boost the business activities of the people of this area there by fighting unemployment, poverty and boost the revenue base of the individual and the government at large, “he said

The monarch urged the residents of the area to continue to support President Muhammadu Buahri and Gov.Tanko Almakura administration to enable them succeed in the task ahead of them.

He urged his subjects and other Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and to live in peace irrespective of their ethnic,religious and political affiliation for the overall development of the country.

The Monarch reinstated his emirate council commitment to continue to key in to positive policies and programmes that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the area and the state at large.

Also speaking, Musa Turaki, Yahaya Adamu,who are community leaders of the area commended the Emir for mobilizing the people of the area to embark on the community self help project and called for its sustenance.

They assured the Emir of their continue loyalty and support to the Emirate council to enable him succeed.

