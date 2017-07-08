Emir of Keffi cautions against disintegration of Nigetia

The Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Yamusa, on Saturday warned Nigerians to desist from tendencies toward disintegration of the country. Yamusa, who made reference to the agitation for Biafra and the quit notice to the Ibos by some northern youths, said the agitators were ignorant of the challenges of the 1966-1970 civil in Nigeria. The monarch told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi that agitations and threats for some groups to leave the North were not necessary, adding that the ‘’country belongs to everyone.

