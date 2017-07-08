Emir Sanusi Becomes New Chief Scout of Nigeria

The Scout Association of Nigeria (TSAN) known formerly as the Boys Scout Association has appointed the Emir of Kano, HRH Mohammed Sanusi ll as its new Chief Scout to replace Engr. Ahmadu Rufai Mohammed, MON, whose 4-year second tenure ended on June 27th, 2017.

Sanusi’s appointment was confirmed by the National Scout Council at its Annual General Meeting held at the Centre for Management Development in Lagos on Saturday, July 1st, 2017.

The National Council meeting, which is the highest policy organ of the Boys Scout Movement in Nigeria, also elected Mr Scot Aigbovia of Edo state as Honorary National Secretary and Hajia Rabi Usman of Kogi State as Honorary National Treasurer.

Speaking at the event, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode commended the positive contribution of the Scout Association to leadership development and pledged his government’s continued support for the organization.

Represented by the state commissioner for youth and social development, Governor Ambode thanked the Association for joining to identify with the government and people of the State during the celebration of State at 50 and congratulated the new chief scout whom he described as a committed lover of the youth.

In her welcome address, Lagos State Scout President and Chief Judge of the State, Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade, said scouting remains a veritable instrument for national development and sustainable growth.

The Association had at the meeting considered the report of the Chief Commissioner, Treasurer’s Audited Report as well as the report of the Association’s youth forum. The AGM, which was attended by more than a third of State Councils and National officers in line with the Associatio’s constitutional provision, featured colourful cultural displays, including amongst others the EYO masquerade dance.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

