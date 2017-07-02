Emmanuel’s Aide resigns; set to join APC

By Dennis Udoma

UYO – Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Special Assistant on Electoral Matters for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Barrister Chris Okorie has resigned his appointment saying, it would enable him channel his energy into other productive ventures for the benefit of the state.

Okorie’s resignation letter, which was transmitted through the SSG, to the governor dated June 28, 2017 and made available to the media in Uyo read inter alia; ‘‘please recall that by the letter with Ref. No; SSG/AKS/S/253/Vol.13/245 dated Dec. 1 2015, I was appointed as your Special Assistant on Electoral Matters for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District.

‘‘Twenty months down the road Your Excellency, I am yet to be assigned duties commensurate with my status and pedigree, nor provided with the basic work tools, not even an office space.

‘‘Worst still, there is no hope that this situation will improve in the nearest future.

‘‘Therefore, Your Excellency, I do hereby resigned my appointment as Special Assistant on Electoral Matters with effect from today June 28, 2017 to enable me channel my energy into other activities which I believe will ultimately be to the benefit of our beloved State.

Meanwhile, few days after his resignation, the former Aide, is said to be pressured by his supporters to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

At an emergency meeting held in Abak at the weekend, to brief hundreds of his supporters on his resignation and also to chart the way forward, Okorie was instructed to move into the APC by associates, who all condemned the in effectiveness of Governor Udom Emmanuel administration in the state.

Among the supporters who spoke were Messrs’ Augustine Edem, the International Coordinator of Chris Okorie Vanguard (COVAN), Uduak Uko, the Etim Ekpo chapter coordinator of ONE Frontiers, Edidiong Idio, Saviour Udoma, Nsikak Ekpo, Ubong Ido, Ita Solomon and Abasiama Timothy.

Responding, Okorie, who was former chairman of Etim Ekpo Local Government Area, thanked his supporters for their loyalty and called for more steadfastness in the journey ahead.

Also speaking, former member of the State House of Assembly for Etim Ekpo/Ika Constituency, Engr. Akanimo Edet commended Okorie for the decision to quit Udom’s government and assured him and his supporters of equal rights in APC.

He urged Etim Ekpo people to support the zoning of the APC governorship ticket to Eket Senatorial District which he said was done in the interest of the state.

Others who corroborated Engr. Edet included, former Special Assistant on Project Monitoring to former Governor Godswill Akpabio, Surveyor Mfoniso Essien, Engr. Uduak Okpo and friends outside Etim-Ekpo; former State PDP Women Leader, Princess Victoria Mel Udoh and former Essien Udim Local Government Chairman, Barrister Martin Umanah.

Okorie’s resignation is being viewed in some quarters as shocking, and a move that threw the PDP into a state of confusion.

