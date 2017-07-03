ENDING PIPELINE VANDALISM

Incessant oil pipeline vandalism is daily taking a frightening proportion, as vandals are becoming more daring in their criminal activities whilst meting untold hardship on the nation’s economy. For instance, the country is losing about 150,000barrels of crude oil to this criminal elements every day, meaning about $6.5million is lost to vandalism daily. Also, most […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

