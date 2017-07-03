Pages Navigation Menu

‘Enemies Responsible For Kanu-Jesus Comparison’ – IPOB

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Following the social media outrage pertaining to the Facebook post where a Biafra apologist compared IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu to Jesus Christ. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have come out to debunk the claims, stating that “enemies” planted in its group were responsible for the social media post, TheCable.ng reports. In a statement on…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

