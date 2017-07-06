Germans’ breakthrough in Bern – FIFA.com

Pages Navigation Menu

Germans' breakthrough in Bern

Germans' breakthrough in Bern
On Sunday, Germany lifted the FIFA Confederations Cup for the first time. Though it was one of the few trophies they hadn't previously claimed, the Saint Petersburg triumph reaffirmed the team's reputation as football colossuses – and serial winners.
