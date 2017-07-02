Pages Navigation Menu

English Forward, Harry Keane Proposes to Babymama in Bahamas

Tottenham star, Harry Keane has proposed to his babymama, Katie, five months after they had their first child.   The proposal took place during a family holiday in Bahamas with the England striker posting pictures of the proposal of his social media page.          

