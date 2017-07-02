English Forward, Harry Keane Proposes to Babymama in Bahamas

Tottenham star, Harry Keane has proposed to his babymama, Katie, five months after they had their first child. The proposal took place during a family holiday in Bahamas with the England striker posting pictures of the proposal of his social media page.

The post English Forward, Harry Keane Proposes to Babymama in Bahamas appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

