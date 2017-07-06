Eni starts oil production at Ghana’s Sankofa field – Seeking Alpha
Eni starts oil production at Ghana's Sankofa field
Eni (E +0.7%) says it has pumped first oil from the 45K bbl/day Sankofa field offshore Ghana, which the government hopes will help to restore rapid economic growth in the country. The Sankofa field forms the first phase of a $7.9B Offshore Cape Three …
