Eni starts oil production at Ghana’s Sankofa field – Seeking Alpha

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Eni starts oil production at Ghana's Sankofa field
Seeking Alpha
Eni (E +0.7%) says it has pumped first oil from the 45K bbl/day Sankofa field offshore Ghana, which the government hopes will help to restore rapid economic growth in the country. The Sankofa field forms the first phase of a $7.9B Offshore Cape Three

