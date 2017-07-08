Enjoy Lagos marks “Lagos at 50” with new premium discount coupon book

By Juliet Ebirim

Enjoy Lagos’ is introducing its premium discount coupon book publication as part of its efforts at celebrating Lagos state’s 50 years of excellence.

The ‘Enjoy Lagos’ publication project is aimed at stimulating the local economy while offering attractive discounts to shoppers, tourists and visitors to the state. This edition will be providing exposure, connection, visibility, influence and business goodwill for companies and businesses listed on it.

‘Enjoy Lagos’ will collate thousands of special offers and rebates from local retailers and make them available to the public. Their quarterly publication would contain about 300 coupon pages of discounts worth over five million naira. This edition is expected to be published and made available to the public by August. ‘Enjoy Lagos’ is supported by the Lagos state government and endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Tourism.

The ‘Enjoy Lagos’ quarterly publication would be distributed to domestic and international airports, local and international airlines, duty free shops, Nigerian Embassies worldwide, hotels, shopping malls, tourist sites, arts and culture Centers.