Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Enjoy Your Life, Stop Managing’ – Sound Sultan Advises Entertainers On Inner Satisfaction

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, actor, comedian and songwriter, Sound Sultan has advised entertainers to take care of their inner satisfaction before trying to meet up with strangers’ expectation of them. Goldmyne.tv reports that the veteran singer took to Instagram to give some words of advice to his fellow artists as he advised them not to spend a…

The post ‘Enjoy Your Life, Stop Managing’ – Sound Sultan Advises Entertainers On Inner Satisfaction appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.