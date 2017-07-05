Enner Valencia Set To Join Mexican Side Tigres

Enner Valencia is close to completing his move from West Ham to Mexican side Tigres.

We understand the clubs have agreed a fee between £6m and £7m for the Ecuador forward..

Enner Valencia spent last season on loan with Premier League side Everton in a bid to maintain first team football after chances became scarce at West Ham, with the option of a permanent £14.5m move in the summer of 2017.

This move never materialised and the forward rejoined West Ham, after Valencia managed only three goals for the Toffees in 23 appearances.

Speaking this week, Tigres club Chairman Alejandro Rodríguez said;

“The opportunity is that he be available, that his contract can be negotiated and that he has the interest to come to Tigres.”

Enner Valencia to Tigres is a done deal. Cedric Bakumbu, Kelechi Iheanacho and Andre Gray are all realistic striker targets for West Ham ⚒ — Matty Lawless (@mattylawless) July 4, 2017

