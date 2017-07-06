Pages Navigation Menu

Entertainment Mikel Obi Deletes Russian Girlfriend on Instagram
Nigerian Bulletin
Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has gotten the rumor mill going at full throttle after deleting all pictures where his Russian girlfriend Olga Diyachenko appeared from his Instagram account. The couple welcomed their twins in 2015 after reportedly
