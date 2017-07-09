Enugu APC crisis deepens over Chime’s alleged Senatorial ambition

The crisis in the Enugu State All Progressives Congress (APC) may have deepened over the struggle for the party’s ticket for Enugu west senatorial zone in 2019 between the immediate past governor of the state, Sullivan Chime and another member, Juliet Ibekaku.

The Chairman of the party in Enugu, Ben Nwonye, made this known while addressing journalists on his purported dismissal by some members of the party in the state.

Nwonye described his deputy, Adolphus Udeh and Juliet Ibekaku as “the bad eggs” creating all the crisis in the party in the state because of their “selfish ambition”.

He said that Ibekaku’s annoyance was that the immediate past governor of the state, Sullivan Chime was allowed to join the party; he also pointed out that she was nursing the ambition of picking the party’s senatorial ticket for Enugu west but that with the coming of Chime who is eyeing the position, she became angry and “started causing confusion”.

“She prevailed on some heavyweight politicians not to come the day Chime officially defected, running people down; we are not subject to the SGF or Attorney-General; she is involved in character assassination; we brought in people who are not part of what we are doing to destroy our party,” Nwoye noted.

According to Nwonye, a group of party members who he described as criminals invaded the APC party office in Enugu recently, ransacked it and went away with some vital documents.

He said: “Security forces are after the thieves that broke into the office.”

The chairman, who read out the resolutions of Enugu State Executives Committee meeting of the party signed by the chairman and 48 other members that passed a vote of confidence in him, announced the expulsion of his deputy, Adolphus Udeh, based on the report of the fact-finding and disciplinary committee that indicted him and other nine members that allegedly broke into the office.

Regis Anukwuoji, Enugu

The post Enugu APC crisis deepens over Chime’s alleged Senatorial ambition appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

