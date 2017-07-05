Enugu APC crisis: SEC expels Deputy chair, investigates 9 officials

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—CRISIS has hit the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, leading to expulsion of the Deputy chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Adolphus Udeh.

Other nine members of the State Executive Council of the party were also penciled down for disciplinary measure after investigation.

Udeh and the nine officials had on Monday announced the suspension of the state chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, citing various allegations of misconduct.

But in an enlarged meeting of officials of the party, yesterday, involving 49 officials, both SEC and NWC members, the party passed a vote of confidence on the state chairman, Nwoye and the expulsion of his former deputy, Udeh.

Udeh and other SEC members now under investigation were alleged to have forcefully broken into the party secretariat, catered away vital documents and announced the suspension of Nwoye.

The party also fingered the 2015 Deputy governorship candidate of the party, Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku as being responsible for the crisis in the leadership of the party.

The party said that Mrs Ibekaku, who presently is a Presidential Assistant will equally face investigation for possible disciplinary action.

She however failed to respond to inquiry by Vanguard on the allegation against her.

The party said they remained peaceful and united, adding that the state chapter remains loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of APC led by Chief John Odigie Oyegun.

