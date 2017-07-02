Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Enugu govt. approves payroll of traffic marshals

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Enugu State Government has approved the payroll  for  200 traffic marshal  recruits, the Commissioner for Information, Dr  Godwin Udeuhele,  has said. Udeuhele announced this on Saturday in Enugu while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting which  held on Friday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.