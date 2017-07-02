Enugu govt. approves payroll of traffic marshals

The Enugu State Government has approved the payroll for 200 traffic marshal recruits, the Commissioner for Information, Dr Godwin Udeuhele, has said. Udeuhele announced this on Saturday in Enugu while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting which held on Friday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state […]

