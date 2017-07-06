Pages Navigation Menu

Enugu State Govt. upbeat on N24 billion IGR target

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Enugu State Government has expressed optimism that the N24 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) target for fiscal 2017 will be achieved. Mrs Adaonah Kene-Uyanwune, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Revenue and Financial Matters, said this in an interview with the Nigerian Pilot on Thursday in Enugu. Kene-Uyanwune said that the government was […]

