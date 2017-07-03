Environmentalist Tasks Osinbajo On Gas Flaring – The Tide
The Tide
Environmentalist Tasks Osinbajo On Gas Flaring
The Tide
An environmentalist in the Niger Delta, Mr. Iniwo Wills has called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to use his executive order to declare December 31 2018 as deadline for end to gas flaring in the region. Mr. Wills said this in an interview with …
The oil majors: Yet to relocate
