Envoy urges Nigerians to invest in South Africa

The Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Amb. Martin Cobham, has called for more Nigerian investments in that country, to enhance the balance of trade between the two countries. Cobham told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Pretoria on Monday that the Federal Government should use the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission to open up avenues for more of such investments.

