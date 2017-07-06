EOCO investigates EC; asks Deputy boss, Accountant to proceed on leave – Myjoyonline.com
EOCO investigates EC; asks Deputy boss, Accountant to proceed on leave
The Economic and Organised Crimes Office has written to the EC demanding that two officers of the commission be made to proceed on leave. EOCO in a letter dated July 4, 2017, addressed to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei …
EOCO Investigates : EC Deputy boss, others asked to proceed on leave over missing Gh¢480000
EOCO investigates top EC officials over missing GHC 480000
EC Deputy Chair asked to proceed on leave over misappropriation of funds
