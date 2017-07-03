Equities Market Performance Rebounds On Renewed Bullish Activity

By OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

The Nigerian equities market recovered last week from previous week’s loss as investors resorted to bargain hunting in stocks that had depreciated in prior trading sessions. Consequently, the All Share Index gained by 995.34 points or 3.10 per cent to 33,117.48 points, increasing the year-to-date gains to 23.23 per cent.

Also, market capitalisation improved by N344 billion to close at N11.452 trillion. Capital market analysts attributed the rally seen in the market to positive macroeconomic developments in the economy, improved flexibility in the administration of forex and anticipated strong second quarter, 2017 earnings.

Performance across sectors was broadly bullish, save for the Insurance index which declined by 4.90 per cent week-on-week due to losses recorded in the shares of Continental Reinsurance, NEM Insurance, Aiico Insurance and Mansard Insurance. On the other side, the Industrial Goods and Banking indices recorded the largest gains of 3.27 per cent and 2.96 per cent as bargain hunting resurfaced in Dangote Cement, Wapco, Access Bank and Zenith Bank respectively. Likewise, gains recorded in the shares of PZ Industries, Cadbury Nigeria, Total Nigeria and Seplat lifted the Consumer Goods and the Oil & Gas indices up by 2.22 per cent and 1.04 per cent, accordingly.

Market breadth turned positive, with 38 gainers compared to 26 losers. However, total volume traded declined by 49.31 per cent to 1.17 billion shares, with UBA, Transcorp and Access Bank accounting for 42.65 per cent of the market volume.

The value of trades also depreciated by 53.38 per cent to N11.46 billion, with UBA, Nigeria Breweries and Guaranty Trust Bank accounting for 47.48 per cent of total value.

This week, analysts expected a mix of profit taking and bargain hunting activities amid improvement in the external sector. Analysts at Cordros Capital Limited said that, “We expect performance in the new week to be mixed, as investors take positions ahead of the second quarter earnings season and quarterly portfolio rebalancing by fund managers. Overall, we expect the cumulative impact of portfolio rebalancing and profit taking by traders to mute the impact of bargain hunting. Thus, we expect the market to trade with a bearish bias.”

