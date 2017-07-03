Erase Cancer 2.0! Diamond Bank supports fight against Cancer at NSE’s 5KM Corporate Challenge Race

The Nigeria Stock Exchange held the 4th edition of its annual NSE Corporate Challenge Race over the weekend. This year’s theme was tagged ‘Erase Cancer 2.0’, with a five-kilometre race which kicked off from the Onikan Stadium to raise awareness about cancer and educate the public on how to take proactive steps in its prevention. […]

The post Erase Cancer 2.0! Diamond Bank supports fight against Cancer at NSE’s 5KM Corporate Challenge Race appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

