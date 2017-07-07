Eterna Plc Shareholders Approve Dividend, Commend Board, Management – THISDAY Newspapers
Eterna Plc Shareholders Approve Dividend, Commend Board, Management
THISDAY Newspapers
Shareholders of Eterna Plc, a petroleum products marketing company, have hailed the performance of the company and payment of dividend for the year ended December 31, 2016. The shareholders, who spoke at the 24 thannual general meeting of the …
Eterna Plc links efficient products delivery, cost control to 84% pretax profit in 2016
