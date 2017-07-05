Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ethereum Classic Price Technical Analysis – ETC/USD Approaching Break

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights Ethereum classic price is holding the $16.50 support well against the US Dollar. There is a major contracting triangle pattern with resistance at $18.0 forming on the hourly chart (data feed via Kraken) of ETC/USD. The price is above the 100 simple moving average and looking for a break above $18.0. Ethereum classic … Continue reading Ethereum Classic Price Technical Analysis – ETC/USD Approaching Break

The post Ethereum Classic Price Technical Analysis – ETC/USD Approaching Break appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.