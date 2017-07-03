Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Resuming Uptrend

Key Highlights ETH price after a downside move found support at $240 against the US Dollar and traded higher. There was a bearish trend line with resistance at $265 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via SimpleFX), which was broken recently. The pair is now moving higher and struggling to close above $280 … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Resuming Uptrend

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Resuming Uptrend appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

