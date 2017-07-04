Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD to Trade Higher

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights ETH price remained in the bullish zone above $255 against the US Dollar, and looks set for more gains. There is a major bullish trend line forming with support at $268 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via SimpleFX). The pair is gaining pace and may soon break the $287 resistance … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD to Trade Higher

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD to Trade Higher appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.