Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Breakdown Looks Real

Key Highlights ETH price after moving above the $310 level faced sellers and started a downside move. There are two major bearish trend lines forming with resistances as $252 and $288 on the 4-hours chart of ETH/USD (data feed via SimpleFX). The pair is likely to extend its decline below the $229 low and trade … Continue reading Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Breakdown Looks Real

The post Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Breakdown Looks Real appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

