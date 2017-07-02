Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Remains Pressured

Key Highlights ETH price continued to face sellers and failed to close above $300 against the US Dollar. There is a crucial bearish trend line forming with current resistance as $288 on the 4-hours chart of ETH/USD (data feed via SimpleFX). The pair is likely to continue moving lower and retest the last swing low … Continue reading Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Remains Pressured

The post Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Remains Pressured appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

