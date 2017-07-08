Ethiopian Airlines starts flight services to Kaduna, Aug.1

Nigeria Today

Ethiopian Airlines is to commence scheduled flight services thrice a week to Kaduna in North Western Nigeria from Aug. 1. The airline made the announcement in a statement signed by its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, in Lagos on …

