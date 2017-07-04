ITU WORLD 2017: FG tasks Ministry, NCC on more FDI in broadband sector – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
ITU WORLD 2017: FG tasks Ministry, NCC on more FDI in broadband sector
Vanguard
WHEN the 2017 edition of the annual global International Telecom Union, ITU, World conference opens in South Korea, come September 28, Nigeria, will be telling the world how it plans to deepen the growing broadband segment of the bourgeoning telecom …
